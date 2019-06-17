The pairing of 2018/2019 CAF Champions League campaigners Lobi Stars of Makurdi and CAF Confederation Cup contenders Rangers International of Enugu is the pick of the Round of 32 fixtures of this year’s AITEO Cup men’s competition.

Both heavyweights lock horns at the Bako Kontagora Stadium, Minna, Niger State on Wednesday.

There is another all-Nigeria Professional Football League tie§ between Rivers United and Akwa United (in Enugu), as well as mouth-watering encounters between Gombe United and Niger Tornadoes (Lafia), Katsina United and Shooting Stars (Abuja) and Kogi United and Plateau United (Abuja).

A total of 14 matches in the men’s competition are up across the Federation on Wednesday, while there will be two men’s games on Thursday alongside all the eight matches in the women’s Round of 16.

In the women’s event, Cup holders Rivers Angels tackle Adamawa Queens in Makurdi, FC Robo are up against Sunshine Queens in Osogbo and Nasarawa Amazons will contend with Pelican Stars in Enugu.

Fortress Ladies must negotiate matters with Confluence Queens in Ado-Ekiti, just as Osun Babes must against Delta Queens in Ijebu-Ode and Abia Angels have to against Ibom Angels in Abakaliki.

AITEO CUP MEN’S ROUND OF 32 FIXTURES

Rangers Int’l Vs Lobi Stars (Minna, 19 June, 4pm)

Gateway FC Vs Abia Warriors (Warri, 19 June, 4pm)

Ambassador FC Vs Warri Wolves (Lokoja, 19 June, 2pm)

Ekiti United Vs Insurance FC (Lokoja, 19 June, 4pm)

Rivers United Vs Akwa United (Enugu, 19 June, 4pm)

Delta Force Vs Cynosure (Port Harcourt, 19 June, 4pm)

Gombe United Vs Niger Tornadoes (Lafia, 19 June, 4pm)

Port Harcourt City Vs El-Kanemi Warriors (Abuja, 19 June, 2pm)

Katsina United Vs Shooting Stars (Abuja, 19 June, 4pm)

EFCC FC Vs Sunshine Stars (Edo University Iyamho, 19 June, 4pm)

Smart City Vs Enyimba FC (UNIBEN, 19 June, 4pm)

Crown FC Vs Kwara United (Osogbo, 19 June, 4pm)

Aklosendi FC Vs Nasarawa United (Makurdi, 19 June, 2pm)

Calabar Rovers Vs Wikki Tourists (Makurdi, 19 June, 4pm)

Kogi United Vs Plateau United (Abuja, 20 June, 4pm)

ABS FC Vs Kano Pillars (Lokoja, 20 June, 4pm)

AITEO CUP WOMEN’S ROUND OF 16 FIXTURES

Rivers Angels Vs Adamawa Queens (Makurdi, 20 June, 4pm)

FC Robo Vs Sunshine Queens (Osogbo, 20 June, 4pm)

Osun Babes Vs Delta Queens (Ijebu-Ode, 20 June, 4pm)

Vera Gold Angels Vs Bayelsa Queens (Enugu, 20 June, 2pm)

Nasarawa Amazons Vs Pelican Stars (Enugu, 20 June, 4pm)

Edo Queens Vs Olori Babes (Neros Nanka, 20 June, 4pm)

Fortress Ladies Vs Confluence Queens (Ado-Ekiti, 20 June, 4pm)

Abia Angels Vs Ibom Angels (Abakaliki, 20 June, 4pm).