Aisha Buhari returns from UK, says President is recuperating fast

The Wife of the President, Aisha Muhammadu Buhari, on Tuesday returned from the UK, where she went to visit her husband, President Muhammadu Buhari, who is on medical leave.

Mrs. Buhari, on arrival, conveyed the appreciation of the President to Nigerians over their constant prayers and said he will soon be with them as he is recuperating fast.

Mrs. Buhari called on Nigerians to continue to be strong in the face of challenges and to support the Federal Government in implementing the agenda for which they were elected.

“Mr. President thanked the acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo for his loyalty and called on Nigerians to continue to support the acting President in his effort to actualize the mandate of the All Progressives Congress,” she said.

Mrs. Buhari traveled to the UK last week to spend some time with the President.

