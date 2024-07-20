AI Ignite Africa to host groundbreaking summit

The AI and Content, Marketing and Communications Revolution in Africa Summit is set to take place at The Landmark Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos State by 11am.

This groundbreaking AI event on July 26, 2024 is hosted by AI Africa in collaboration with Global Tech Africa.

It will bring together industry leaders, marketing technology experts, and innovative content creators to explore the transformative power of AI in marketing, communications, and content creation across the African continent.

The summit will feature insightful panel discussions, including: “The Future of Customer Engagement: AI Applications in Marketing,” which will delve into how AI reshapes customer engagement strategies and drives innovation in the marketing sector.

Moderated by Ifeoma Oma Areh, Principal Consultant/Founder WildFlower PR, the panel will include esteemed panelists such as Oye Akideinde, GM of Digital Innovations at Airtel; Chuka Obi, Director of Innovations at Glo; Rukevwe Toka, Marketing Manager for West Africa; and Fred Akinmuyisitan, Head of Portfolio Strategy at The Heineken Company.

The second panel: “AI for Content Creation: Productivity, Revenue, and Ethics,” will explore the impact of AI on content creation, highlighting how AI tools enhance productivity and generate revenue while addressing ethical considerations.

This discussion will be moderated by David I. Adeleke, Africa Editor at Rest of World, and will feature prominent stakeholders in the content creation and management space such as Abuch Ugwu, CEO of Chocolate City/Humanz, acclaimed tech content creator Tobi Ayeni, also known as Ms. Techy; and communications leader, Adedoyin Jaiyesimi, Co-Founder of The Comms Avenue.

In addition to the panel discussions, the summit will unveil and showcase AI-driven products designed to revolutionize marketing, influencer marketing, and PR workflows.

The summit will highlight AI-powered tools like Maxxiti and Palet.

This product showcases promise to offer attendees a first-hand look at innovative solutions that can significantly enhance their marketing and content strategies.

Areh said: “AI isn’t just a buzzword in marketing, content, and communications in Africa; it’s a catalyst for innovation and growth.

“The AI Ignite Africa Summit is where we ignite that spark, bringing together visionaries and changemakers to harness AI’s power for a brighter future.

“We’re not just discussing the future; we’re shaping it with AI.

“This is where Africa’s brightest minds converge to unlock AI’s revolutionary potential for marketing, content creation, and beyond.”

The first AI Ignite Africa is organised in partnership with the prestigious Global Tech Africa, a collaborative platform where key players in the African and international tech scene come together to drive growth opportunities and build a thriving tech landscape across the continent.

“We are excited to collaborate with AI Ignite Africa,” explained founder Dr. Inya Lawal.

“Our collaboration underscores the vital role of AI in driving innovation and transformation across sectors.

“This summit will serve as a platform for industry leaders and experts to share insights and explore new frontiers in customer engagement, marketing strategies, and content creation.

“We are excited to see the impact of these discussions on the future of AI in Africa.”

