Again, ICPC arraigns Assistant Director on fresh charges over job racketeering

For the second time in a week, the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has arraigned an Assistant Director in the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation (OAGF), Yildiyel Musa Takat over fresh allegations bordering on fraud and employment racketeering.
The defendant was dragged before Honourable Justice A. A. Fashola of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court 34, sitting in Jabi, Abuja.
ICPC, in a charge no: CR/148/2022, informed the Court of how the accused person “while being a staff of the Accountant General of the Federation with the intent to commit fraud, did forge a letter dated 4th August 2014 purportedly emanating from the Office of the Accountant General – under the hand of Director Administration – addressed to Director-General, Nigeria Institute of Mining and Geo-science, Jos for the purpose of securing employment.”
In a 12-count charge, the defendant was also accused of forging several letters of employment supposedly originating from the Director (Recruitment and Appointment) of the Federal Civil Service Commission and offering same to his unsuspecting victims.
