Again, fire razes another Borno market

Fire has again gutted dozens of shops at the popular Gamborun Market in Maiduguri.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Saturday fire outbreak, which began at 2 p.m, was still raging with men of fire service arriving to contain it.

Confirming the incident to NAN in Maiduguri, Abdu Umar, the Borno Commissioner of Police, said that men of the command and other security personnel were battling to put off the fire.

Umar said that about five fire fighting trucks were deployed to the scene to contain the situation.

NAN reports that hundreds of affected traders were seen struggling to collect remains of their property in the rubble, while some watched helplessly as the fire continued to ravage more structures.

Official statement is expected from the state government.