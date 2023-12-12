Africa Magic premieres new Yoruba series, Kadara

Africa Magic is set to launch a new Yoruba original series, titled: Kadara (Destiny).

Dr Busola Tejumola, Executive Head of Content and Channels, West Africa, MultiChoice disclosed this in a statement issued in Lagos, on Tuesday.

Tejumola said that the 80-episode series followed the story of Sesan, a bright young man whose obsession with becoming rich makes him leave his hometown, Agbula to Lagos with his best friend, Folarin, to make fast money through an advanced method of cybercrime, popularly known as Yahoo.

She explained that soon, the duo hits it big and lives the flamboyant lifestyle, until Sesan makes the mistake of killing a police officer, forcing him to go back to Agbula to hide while his best friend, Folarin, abandons him.

She said after hiding for six months, Sesan has had enough retrospective time to consider his actions and decides that living a humble life will somehow help to take away the guilt of the murder. Except, his plans don’t align with his reality.

Tejumola shared how Kadara reflects some of the prevailing issues young people in the society face.

She said: “Kadara spotlights the societal pressure on our youth, especially young men, to make it big in a short amount of time.

“The need to make fast money has led many young people down the wrong path in life, and it is sometimes impossible to retrace their steps and get back on the right track.

“The plot takes the viewers into the intricate world of cybercrime and a young man’s quest for redemption, every episode will keep them engrossed.

“Africa Magic continues to prioritise telling our own stories, as such Kadara is the seventh indigenous Africa Magic series premiering this year.

“In this month alone, more series will be premiering on AM Hausa and Igbo as well. Africa Magic has so much to thrill our viewers this festive season as they get together with loved ones and spend quality time together.”

According to Tejumola, the series will feature a dynamic mix of new and old Nollywood stars.

The series is to debut on Wednesday, December 13, on Africa Magic Yoruba, DStv channel 157 and GOtv channel 2.

Also Read:

Tejumola said stars featured in the series include: Fakos Oluwatobi as Sesan Akerele, Ibikunle Taiwo as Ahmed Akerele, Oluyemi Caroline as Ojuolape Akerele, Damilola Deremi as Folarin Kashinmawo, Amanda Ugo as Fadesewa Adepegba, Mudashiru Adegbite as Baale .

She added that the series would be on air every weekday at 6.30a.m.