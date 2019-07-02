As reported earlier on Tuesday, one of the Round of 16 fixtures of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations is the anticipated clash between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon.

With the conclusion of all Groups matches on Tuesday night, the qualifiers for the Round of 16 have all emerged.

Below are the full fixtures:

July 5

Morocco v Benin, Al Salam Stadium, Cairo (1600)

Uganda v Senegal, Cairo International Stadium (1900)

July 6

Nigeria v Cameroon, Alexandria Stadium (1600)

Egypt v South Africa, Cairo International Stadium (1900)

July 7

Madagascar v Democratic Republic of Congo, Alexandria Stadium (1600)

Algeria v Guinea, 30 June Stadium, Cairo (1900)

July 8

Mali v Ivory Coast, Suez Stadium (1600)

Ghana v Tunisia, Ismailia Stadium (1900)