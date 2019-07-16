That the Super Eagles of Nigeria did not win the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations did not come as a surprise to the leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele, and his followers.

This was because the prophet had predicted twice and backed it up with advice on what the Super Eagles must do to win the championship.

The Super Eagles lost 1-2 to Algeria in the semifinal of the championship.

During the first of the predictions in March 2019 in his church, Ayodele told his members that Nigeria will not win the AFCON trophy unless a former goalkeeper, Vincent Enyeama, is recalled and the team adorns their 1994 World Cup jersey.

The second time, at a news briefing, Ayodele rightly said Nigeria will win its first and second matches, but will not win the title.

Below is the video of the prophesy.