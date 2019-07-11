Wahidi Akanni, an ex-international on Thursday, tipped the Super Eagles to win the 2019 African Cup of Nations.

Akanni said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos.

NAN reports that Super Eagles qualified for the semifinals after defeating the Bafana Bafana of South Africa 2-1.

Akanni however said the Super Eagles must avoid blunders at the backline and learn to convert their chances.

He said: “Now this is how you make a statement when you have been missing in action for two consecutive time, I’m so impressed.

“At this rate, Super Eagles can win this trophy, because with each match you can see improvement, which is the hallmark of any committed team.

“Be that as it may, we need to ensure that we don’t make any blunder at the back because all it takes is one goal.

“We played well against the South Africans, we got lucky with the second goal, we must learn how to convert our scoring chances into goals.”

When asked about the most impressive player in the Super Eagles squad, the former Lagos FA Chairman told NAN that the team collectively have been fantastic.

He said: “Honestly I’d probably list the whole squad because they have been fantastic and I appreciate each and everyone of them.

“Their commitment is commendable, Ighalo has been in great form, and he keeps getting better also Omeruo, Ndidi and Chukwueze they have shown how focused they are.”

The match started slowly before Samuel Chukwueze’s opener in the 27th minute.

It was then up to Bafana Bafana to get into the game but the Super Eagles contained them very well until the 71st minute when Bongani Zungu levelled the game for South Africa.

William Troost-Ekong secured victory for Nigeria in the 88th minute when he guided Simon Moses corner kick into the net.