AFCON 2023: Nigeria draw hosts Côte d’Ivoire, others + Full group fixtures

Former African champions, Nigeria’s Super Eagles, have been drawn against hosts, Côte d’Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea and Guinea Bissau in Group A of the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Nigerian side will aim at winning the trophy for the fourth time after winning the last time in South Africa 2013.

Nigeria has in her arsenal Victor Osimhen who is the highest goal scorer in the qualifying rounds for the tournament.

In Group B, Egypt will slug it out with Ghana, Cape Verde and Mozambique, while the defending champions, Senegal, will tackle Cameroon, Guinea and Gambia in Group C.

The Atlas Lions of Algeria have 2013 runners up Burkina Faso, Mauritania and Angola to battle in Group D, while Tunisia square up with Mali, South Africa and Namibia in Group E.

Morocco will also battle it out against Democratic Republic of Congo, Zambia and Tanzania in Group F of the tournament.