AFCON 2023: Guinea Bissau’s coach mocks Super Eagles

The Head coach of Guinea Bissau, Baciro Cande, has mocked the Super Eagles of Nigeria after his team pipped the Nigerians 1-0 on home soil on Friday in a 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

Speaking at a post-match press conference, the coach said his team deserved the win over the Nigerians.

Cande said this was despite the array of “big names” paraded by the Nigerians.

He said: “This victory is for the Guinea-Bissau people.

“We respect all the Nigerian players, but big names don’t play football on the pitch.

“They tried to do everything to beat us and created many scoring chances, but we deserved to win.

“We are very happy about today’s (Friday) victory and the boys did a very good job.

“The result is very important for us and the Guinea-Bissau people.

“We are surprised, but the team trained very hard and today they beat Nigeria, a big football country with good players.

“We feel good about this victory against Nigeria.”

On his plans for the reverse fixture, Cande said: “I will keep the team in focus ahead of the return leg and we will see what is the best strategy to adopt for the next game.

“I can’t really speak about the strategy we deployed in today’s match because we have another game next week.”