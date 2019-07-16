Clarence Seedorf has reportedly been sacked as Cameroon manager after a poor performance at Africa Cup of Nations.

The country’s Sports Minister, Narcise Mouelle Kombi, criticised the former Netherlands international on live television and said he would be axed from his position.

The Indomitable Lions were knocked out of the tournament at the Round of 16 stage when they were beaten 3-2 by Nigeria.

The Cameroon Football Federation have not yet released an official statement to confirm or deny Seedorf’s rumoured sacking.

Sports Minister Kombi said on CRTV: “The question of keeping Seedorf at the helm of our national team is there for all to see.

“I don’t believe, based on all circumstances that have been created, we will find an answer in terms of renewal.

“Him staying seems problematic to me. I asked the president of the FA to notify him in accordance with the provisions of his contract.

“Our national team played in an inefficient, monotonous and predictable way. There was no real leader in the squad.

“Our exit from the Africa Cup of Nations in the last 16 confirmed our coaches inability to build a winning team.

“He’s shown great difficulty in managing the squad and imposing order and discipline. He’s not fit for this job.”

Seedorf, the former Netherlands international, was appointed Cameroon manager in August 2018 with former Ajax and international team-mate Patrick Kluivert named as his assistant.

He had previously spent brief spells in charge of AC Milan, Shenzhen and Deportivo La Coruna before taking the Cameroon job.