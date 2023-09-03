AEDC confirms appointment of new Managing Director 

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company has confirmed an earlier report by The Eagle Online that Christopher Ezeafulukwe has emerged as its new Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer.

AEDC’s Chief Marketing Officer, Donald Etim, confirmed the earlier report by The Eagle Online in a statement on Saturday.

In the statement released in Abuja, he said the new Managing Director assumed duty on Friday.

Also Read:

Etim said that the Board of the AEDC appointed Ezeafulukwe as the MD following the acquisition of a 60 percent stake in the company by Transcorp-led investors.

He said that Ezeafulukwe while taking over from the outgoing MD, Adeoye Fadeyibi, expressed commitment to take the Electricity Distribution Company to its rightful position in the country’s power sector.

The AEDC boss also promised to improve the performance of the company as it relates to its customers and other stakeholders.