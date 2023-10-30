Advocates fight for 13-year-old girl drugged, defiled, impregnated 

Members of the Advocates for Children and Vulnerable Persons Network have taken up the fight for justice for a 13-year-old girl who was defiled and impregnated at the Ajao Estate area of Lagos State.

It was learnt that ACVPN got involved after a citizen reached out on a case of defilement, which resulted in pregnancy.

An ACVPN member narrated thus: “At about 8:50am on the 2nd day of October, 2023, our ACVPN officer was at the scene of the crime to confirm the incident.

“Truly, it was an underaged girl, 13 years old.

“She alleged that one Timothy who lives in the neighbourhood violated her.

“According to her, Timothy usually sends her on errands at every opportunity.

“On the day the incident happened, she alleged Timothy sent her to buy a soft drink and when she came back with the drink, he instructed her to come inside with the drink, and when she entered the apartment, he poured the drink into two different cups and gave her one cup.

“She further alleged that immediately after she drank it, she felt dizzy and could not control herself.

“And by the time she regained her senses, she felt pains inside her private part.

“Immediately after the victim finished her narration, the ACVPN officer and members of the PAKO Shanti Community gatekeepers took the perpetrator, the victim and members of the victim’s family to incident the case at Ajao Estate Police Station under the Lagos State Police Command officially.

“Immediately the team arrived at Ajao Police station, the Divisional Police Officer instructed the Divisional Crime Officer to ensure the needful was done.

“The DCO assigned the case to one officer, Esther.

“The IPO obtained the victim, the suspect and the ACVPN representative statement differently and detained the perpetrator.”

The case is expected to be transferred to Gender Unit, Ikeja, Lagos State Police Command for further investigation.