Adesina to Kukah: You’re still pained Buhari didn’t patronise you

Femi Adesina, a former spokesman for ex-President Muhammadu Buhari, has reacted to the criticism of the immediate past president by the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Matthew Kukah.

The former presidential spokesman, who is putting together a book, replied to Kukah via his Twitter handle on Tuesday.

Adesina, who is at present documenting his eight years in the Presidential Villa, Abuja with Buhari, said Kukah’s criticism was because he is still pained that the former head of state didn’t patronise him as Nigeria’s president.

The tweet, on Tuesday, came a few hours after the cleric said Nigeria witnessed the worst phase of corruption under Buhari.

Kukah said this on Monday while delivering a keynote speech at the 60th call-to-bar anniversary of legal luminary, Aare Afe Babalola, in Ado Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital.

He said: “We have seen the worst phase of corruption in Nigeria, Femi Falana, my friend here will speak about that because he has published a series of articles talking about what happened under the Buhari administration.

“They were not the ones who caused corruption but I think in the last administration, we saw the ugliest phase of corruption whether in moral terms, financial terms and other terms.”

Responding to Kukah, Adesina tweeted: “Who listens to that Bishop again?

“He’s still pained that he got no under-the-cassock patronage from Buhari, unlike in the past.

“As e dey pain them, e dey sweet us.”