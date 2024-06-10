Adedipe to keynote SUPERNEWS Nigeria SMEs Confab

Dr. Biodun Adedipe, Founder and Chief Consultant at B. Adedipe Associates Limited, will deliver the keynote speech at the SUPERNEWS Nigeria SMEs Confab 2024 scheduled to hold on June 13, 2024 at Radisson Hotel, GRA, Ikeja, Lagos State from 10am prompt.

The financial services expert will deliver a paper on: “Bringing SMEs into the Financial Services Network via Fintech.”

According to the Convener and Publisher of SUPERNEWS Nigeria, Ngozi Onyeakusi, the choice of Dr. Adedipe to deliver the keynote speech is a reflection of his extensive professional background, diverse expertise and profound knowledge of the financial services sector and economy.

Adedipe has about four decades of post-graduate work and professional experience that cuts across university teaching, investment banking, project finance, management and financial consulting as well as leadership in business and not-for-profit organisations.

His technical expertise is wide ranging, covering corporate strategy, research and economic analysis, solving complex business problems and assisting clients to execute business solutions in line with their corporate strategies.

He is a highly sought-after analyst and commentator on Government fiscal operations and economic policies, and strategy design and execution for financial institutions, non-financial business organisations and not-for-profit organisations.

Also Read:

He has served in various capacities in government, including Member of the Presidential Committee of Experts on the Redenomination of Naira (November 2008), Member of the Federal Government Committee of Experts on Expenditure Review (October 2010 to March 2011) and Senior Special Assistant to the President (Financial Sector Development) in the Office of the Chief Economic Adviser (2011).

The conference will be bringing together regulators, key stakeholders in the financial services, ICT sectors, and small business owners among others.

It will be chaired by the Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission, while the Director General of the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria will declare the event open.