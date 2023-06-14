Adebutu seen partying in  London night club

The defeated candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ladi Adebutu, who is currently facing charges by the Federal Government over money laundering, vote buying and breach of Electoral Act 2022, has been seen partying away at a night club in London, where he has been on self-imposed exile since April, this year.

In the 61 seconds video shot at a London night club last week and a copy seen by our reporter, Adebutu in white native dress is seen seated at the background while his running mate in the last governorship election, Abdulkabir Adekunle Akinlade, is seen in white shirt dancing on the floor with some ladies and PDP members among who are former General Manager, Ogun Parks and Garage Management Board, Prince Sesan Asenuga and the Member-Elect for Sagamu Constituency 1 (Ofin), Ogun State Assembly, Oluwadare Bello. They were chorusing “PDP family”, dancing to the music of Fuji music crooner, Adewale Ayuba.

The Nigerian Police Force had, in its report that recently indicted Adebutu on financial and electoral crimes, said the politician shunned its several invitations to make statement during the police investigations into the petition against him on money laundering, vote buying and infractions on the Electoral Act 2022 and the Constitution.

Curiously, on the same day that the police expected him to come and make statement, a law firm claiming to act on behalf of the fugitive politician wrote to the police, saying the politician had travelled abroad for his “medicals” before the invitation by the police and that his return “would be determined by his doctors abroad.”

Before that, Adebutu has raised an alarm that his life was threatened because of his attempt to challenge the victory of Prince Dapo Abiodun at the Ogun State Governorship Election Tribunal, a claim the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), through its spokesperson, described as a “lie from the pit of hell”.

The APC advised the fugitive politician to return home and face charges proffered against him by the Federal Government, but the advice has not been heeded.

“While praying that he quickly recover from his undisclosed “sickness” that has made him to remain abroad for over a month, we want him to know that the laws of the land would not wait for him forever,” APC said in a statement earlier released on Wednesday.

From the video, it is clear that Ladi Adebutu probably has another reason other than “medicals” for remaining abroad, especially when this reporter reliably learnt that his running-mate returned home earlier this week.

A source said the police did a very thorough investigation that cannot be faulted by Adedibu and his party, the PDP and from the look of things, Adebutu may not be home soon.