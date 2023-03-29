AdamawaDecides: INEC presents certificates of return to Nasarawa Speaker, 23 others

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has presented certificates of return to the Speaker of the Nasarawa State Assembly, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi and other 23 members-elect.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner, Abdul-rahman Othman Ajidagba, presented the certificates to them at INEC Headquarters, Lafia Wednesday.

The presentation was supervised by Muhammed Kudu Haruna, INEC Commissioner in charge of North Central.

The Speaker said the legislative arm of government was committed to making laws that would steer development, based on the yearnings of the people of the state.

He expressed gratitude to God Almighty for his re-election and pledged to continue to contribute positively to the development of the state.

”I want to assure of my readiness to continuous to provide effective, sound and quality representation to the people of my constituency and the state at large.

”I will also continue to initiate good policies and programmes that will have direct bearing on the lives of my constituents and others,” he said.

The Speaker who is returning to the House for the third time, said the legislative arm was committed to legislating on issues that had direct bearing on the lives of the people.

In an interview, a first timer, John Dizaho, who will represent Karu/Gitata constituency, said the next assembly should be research driven to conform with modern reality.

Those who received their certificates of returns included: the Speaker, Ibrahim Abdullahi (APC- Umaisha/Ugya), Nehemiah Dandaura (APC-Akwanga North), Daniel Ogazi (APC-Kokona East) and Danladi Jatau (APC- Kokona West).

Ibrahim Nana (APC-Keffi West), Muhammad Omadefu (APC-Keana), Suleiman Yakubu (APC- Awe South), Hajara Danyaro (APC-Nasarawa Central), Emmanuel Manding (APC-Wamba) and Hudu A. Hudu (APC-Awe North) also collected the documents.

Others are Abel Bala (PDP-Nassarawa Eggon West), Ibrahim Akwe (PDP-Obi 1), Luka Zhekaba (PDP-Obi 2), John Ovey (PDP-Keffi East), John Dizaho (PDP- Karu/Gitata), Aliyu Chunbaya (PDP-Akwanga South), Esson Mairiga(PDP- Lafia North), Muhammed Onyanki (PDP – Doma North), Adamu Kaika ( SDP- Udege/Loko), among others.

In all, the ruling APC produced 11 members, while PDP won eight seats, SDP three seats and NNPP, two seats in the recently concluded polls.