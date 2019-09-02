Facts emerged that two Senators elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, two members of House of Representatives, six members of Adamawa State House of Assembly and other stakeholders in Adamawa State have perfected plans to defect to another political party over the highhandedness of Governor of the state, Ahmadu Fintiri.

This was made known by Senator Elisha Isiaku Abbo, who expressed dissatisfaction with the highhandedness of Fintiri over the forthcoming local government election in the state.

According to Abba, aggrieved stakeholders of the party, including himself and another senators, two members of the House of Representatives and six members of the State House of Assembly, whom he did not name, had perfected plans to dump the PDP in protest.

Abbo, who took to his Facebook page, drew the attention of the public to the alleged injustice that has put the unity of the PDP in the state under serious threat.

He accused the governor of promoting selfish agenda anchored on ethnicity and religious bigotry, which he said will end up destroying the party in the state if the trend was not reversed.

He said: “24 PDP Leaders were disqualified from contesting the forthcoming LGA Election in Adamawa state. I learnt that the Screening committee was chaired by Hon. Kwanmoti Laori, a known ally of the Governor of Adamawa State, Rt. Hon. Ahmadu Fintiri.

“The disqualified aspirants, which Included the Deputy State Chairman of the party and other state and Local Government executive committee members were disqualified on frivolous grounds and some on outright lies to avoid conducting a free and fair primary election for fear that their anointed candidates will lose.

“As one of the leaders of the party in Adamawa state and a major stakeholder, I want the PDP in Adamawa state to quickly reverse such devilish decisions so that the party will not be plunged into a crisis of no return. Can’t we manage success for once?”

“Must we become dictators overnight even though we are beneficiaries of a free and fair election in Adamawa state in the 2019 general election as allowed by President Muhammadu Buhari? Why does the PDP want to blow the bridge that brought it to power? So the PDP in Adamawa state has not learnt any lesson from its 2015 dangerous primary election manipulations that sank the party into the gutter?

“Leaders, more especially elected ones in positions of trust, must live beyond personal interests arising from ego, religious or ethnic interests in the overall interests of the Nigerian people.

“While I believe that the appeal committee will do justice and reverse such self-serving, self-helping shame, I call on the party to immediately set up a committee to probe these enemies of our party and make their findings public.

“If we cannot learn from our 2015 Intra-party wrangling, let us learn from the APC Adamawa State Chapter’s pre -2019 intra-party election cold war that later became a full-blown political Tsunami. Today they are out of power.

“I have called the state Party Chairman and have written the National Chairman so that the PDP Adamawa state will be saved. For when (not if) it happens, don’t say I didn’t warn them. I will write you more.”