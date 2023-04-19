Adamawa 2023: How Fintiri won reelection + All results

The full results of the rerun governorship election in Adamawa State in which the incumbent, Ahmadu Fintiri, was reelected has been released.
The result was released at the conclusion of the collation by the Independent National Electoral Commission in Yola.
In the rerun, Fintiri, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, scored 9,337 votes, while the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Aisha Dahiru Ahmed, popularly known as Binani, polled 6,513 votes.
On the whole, while Binani and the APC polled a total of 398,788 votes, Fintiri and the PDP secured 430,861 votes.
The results of the rerun by LG
Demsa
APC: 43
PDP: 124
Yola South
APC: 797
PDP: 678
Yola North
APC: 368
PDP: 357
Lamurde
APC: 285
PDP: 580
Jada
APC: 145
PDP: 271
Ganye
APC: 176
PDP: 309
Song
APC: 558
PDP: 411
Shelleng
APC: 223
PDP: 299
Maiha
APC: 172
PDP: 207
Hong
APC: 361
PDP: 1,056
Mayo Belwa
APC: 478
PDP: 672
Toungo
APC: 427
PDP: 360
Guyuk
APC: 228
PDP: 322
Gombi
APC: 12
PDP: 53 – WINNER
Mubi North
APC: 168
PDP: 319
Michika
APC: 562
PDP: 1,027
Girei
APC: 589
PDP: 444
Numan
APC: 621
PDP: 1,403
Madagali
APC: 47
PDP: 147
Mubi South
APC: 253
PDP: 298.