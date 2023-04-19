Adamawa 2023: How Fintiri won reelection + All results

The full results of the rerun governorship election in Adamawa State in which the incumbent, Ahmadu Fintiri, was reelected has been released.

The result was released at the conclusion of the collation by the Independent National Electoral Commission in Yola.

In the rerun, Fintiri, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, scored 9,337 votes, while the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Aisha Dahiru Ahmed, popularly known as Binani, polled 6,513 votes.

On the whole, while Binani and the APC polled a total of 398,788 votes, Fintiri and the PDP secured 430,861 votes.

The results of the rerun by LG

Demsa

APC: 43

PDP: 124

Yola South

APC: 797

PDP: 678

Yola North

APC: 368

PDP: 357

Lamurde

APC: 285

PDP: 580

Jada

APC: 145

PDP: 271

Ganye

APC: 176

PDP: 309

Song

APC: 558

PDP: 411

Shelleng

APC: 223

PDP: 299

Maiha

APC: 172

PDP: 207

Hong

APC: 361

PDP: 1,056

Mayo Belwa

APC: 478

PDP: 672

Toungo

APC: 427

PDP: 360

Guyuk

APC: 228

PDP: 322

Gombi

APC: 12

PDP: 53 – WINNER

Mubi North

APC: 168

PDP: 319

Michika

APC: 562

PDP: 1,027

Girei

APC: 589

PDP: 444

Numan

APC: 621

PDP: 1,403

Madagali

APC: 47

PDP: 147

Mubi South

APC: 253

PDP: 298.