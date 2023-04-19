Trending
Adamawa 2023: How Fintiri won reelection + All results

The Eagle Online

The full results of the rerun governorship election in Adamawa State in which the incumbent, Ahmadu Fintiri, was reelected has been released.

The result was released at the conclusion of the collation by the Independent National Electoral Commission in Yola.

In the rerun, Fintiri, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, scored 9,337 votes, while the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Aisha Dahiru Ahmed, popularly known as Binani, polled 6,513 votes.

On the whole, while Binani and the APC polled a total of 398,788 votes, Fintiri and the PDP secured 430,861 votes.

The results of the rerun by LG
Demsa
APC: 43
PDP: 124

Yola South
APC: 797
PDP: 678

Yola North
APC: 368
PDP: 357

Lamurde
APC: 285
PDP: 580

Jada
APC: 145
PDP: 271

Ganye
APC: 176
PDP: 309

Song
APC: 558
PDP: 411

Shelleng
APC: 223
PDP: 299

Maiha
APC: 172
PDP: 207

Hong
APC: 361
PDP: 1,056

Mayo Belwa
APC: 478
PDP: 672

Toungo
APC: 427
PDP: 360

Guyuk
APC: 228
PDP: 322

Gombi
APC: 12
PDP: 53 – WINNER

Mubi North
APC: 168
PDP: 319

Michika
APC: 562
PDP: 1,027

Girei
APC: 589
PDP: 444

Numan
APC: 621
PDP: 1,403

Madagali
APC: 47
PDP: 147

Mubi South
APC: 253
PDP: 298.

