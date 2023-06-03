Actress Yvonne Jegede speaks on ‘secretly’ marrying Regina Daniel’s husband + Video

Nigeria’s Actress, Yvonne Jegede, has reacted to a report that she has secretly married a Senator-elect, Ned Nwoko, who is the husband of her colleague and friend, Regina Daniels.

The actress spoke on the report, accompanied by the video of the allegation, on her Instagram page on Friday.

In the report by one Ij Ada Igbo, Jegede was said to have gone for bum enlargement in order to further please Nwoko.

She was also said to have deleted her posts on a social media handle as a sign of the marriage.

Reacting on her Instagram page, Jegede wrote: “When many people tell you they know ‘something’ is happening or believe something has happened, you asked them how they got to know, they tell you they read or heard it from the Internet.

“Often times, they heard it from an idiot like the person talking in this shameless and false post.

“How could you be this bold about falsehood?

“How can you lie so confidently?

“How can you intentionally tarnish people’s image and damage relationships all because you want to attract people to your blogs?

“This funny post is evil and false in every intent.

“I won’t dissipate energy fighting you.

“Karma is already dealing with your destiny because if you have one, you won’t be all gas up about other people’s lives when yours is tattered.

“How does deleting my photos on my page give off anything???

“The effrontery to mention my son sef, I suppose give you one dirty slap.

“#DontBelieveEverythingYouSeeOnline.

“Ij Ada igbo you can get traction without trying to make someone look bad FFS.”

Commenting on Jegede’s post, Regina Daniels said: “My queen oooo.”

She accompanied the reaction with several laughing emojis.