Actor Yomi Gold Alore’s second marriage crashes

The second marriage of Nollywood actor, Yomi Gold Alore, has crashed.

The actor made the announcement of the crash of the marriage on Tuesday, less than one year after it was contracted.

Alore was married to Victoria Ige and they share two children.

However, their marriage crashed and he married Amina, aka Meenah, in January 2022.

They welcomed their child in April 2022.

Before marrying a second time, both women in Alores life: Victoria and Amina, made news headlines when they took to their Instagram Stories to celebrate him on his 40th birthday in April 2020.

Ige later clarified that she was only celebrating him as the father of her children.

While announcing the end of his marriage on Tuesday, Alore said: “Me and meenah decided to go our separate ways..

“I want all our families and friends, fans to understand.

“This is no time to judge anyone.

“When love dies in relationship, no one should force it.

“I want to use this time to thank everyone who has been very concerned and supportive.

“Meenah is a good person.

“She doesn’t deserve a man like me.

“She will make a great and loving partner to a far better person than me.

“I am not perfect.

“I will work on myself and be a better person.

“This has to be published because we want everyone who knows about us to be aware of our decision.

“Time will be good again.”