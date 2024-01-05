Actor, Olofa Ina, role model in entertainment industry – Daughter

Daughter of late veteran Nollywood Actor, Adedeji Aderemi, popularly known as “Olofa Ina’’ Fatimat Aderemi, has described her father as a role model and icon to be reckoned with in the entertainment industry.

Aderemi said this on Friday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN ), in Osogbo.

Fatimat said her father laid down a legacy that would last long in the mind of those who knew him during his lifetime.

She said that Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN) would miss his role and personality in the industry.

“My father’s role in the entertainment industry will be missed and it will be difficult to find someone like him,’’ she restated.

She said the role played by the Theater Art and Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria when her father was sick was commendable.

“We did not want to disturb the Association when he was sick but the Association continued its best to ensure he never died but all belongs to God.

The late veteran actor until his death was born into the family of Late Abdulsalam Aderemi and Late Aisha Aderemi of Jagun- Olukosi compound in Ede, Osun on May 15 , 1960.

The Nollywood Actor also known as Sobaloju of Edeland died at the age of 73 years after a prolonged illness.