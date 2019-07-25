Facts have emerged that Hon. Emeka Nwajuba, who was nominated as Minister by President Muhammadu Buhari, is a member of Accord Party.

Nwajuba contested for the House of Representatives election on the platform of Accord Party in the 2019 general elections, which he won.

Nwajuba, who was screened by the Senate on Wednesday, however, defected to the ruling party All Progressives Congress after his nomination by President Buhari.

He is currently representing Ehime Mbano/Ihite Uboma/Obowo Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives.

Nwajiuba’s defection was contained in a letter read on Wednesday on the floor of the House during plenary by the Deputy Speaker, Ahmed Idris Wase, who presided.