The Federal Road Safety Corps, Ogun State Command on Sunday said two persons died while five others sustained various degrees of injuries in an accident that involved a vehicle and a motorcycle in the Mowe area of Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Clement Oladele, the Ogun State Sector Commander of the FRSC, told the News Agency of Nigeria in Ota, Ogun State that the accident happened at about 7:26pm on Saturday.

Oladele said a Toyota Hiace with registration number APP 721 ET that was heading to Ibadan from Lagos lost control due to excessive speeding and rammed into a motorcycle marked SRA 156 WE at Olowotedo area of Mowe,

He said eight persons were involved in the accident that resulted to the death of two people.

“The corpses of the victims have been deposited at the morgue of Divine Touch Hospital, Mowe, while the survivors were also receiving treatment at the same hospital.” he said.

The sector commander, however, advised motorists to exercise caution and adhere strictly to the recommended speed limit of 50km per hour, especially in construction zones, during the Eld-el-Kabir to avoid unnecessary lost of lives and property.

NAN.