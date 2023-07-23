Trending
AC Milan capture Nigerian-born Noah Okafor

Switzerland striker Noah Okafor is the latest addition in AC Milan’s summer spending spree.

The Rossoneri announced on Saturday that the Nigerian signed a five-season contract with the clubside.

This followed a transfer from Red Bull Salzburg that was reportedly worth 14 million euros ($15.5 million).

Okafor joined fellow arrivals Christian Pulisic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Tijjani Reijnders — who all have signed with Milan after former captain Paolo Maldini was let go as sporting director.

The 23-year-old Okafor is expected to back up Olivier Giroud at center forward. 

He scored 34 goals in 110 appearances with Salzburg, winning four Austrian titles and three Austrian Cups.

