AC Milan capture Nigerian-born Noah Okafor

Switzerland striker Noah Okafor is the latest addition in AC Milan’s summer spending spree.
The Rossoneri announced on Saturday that the Nigerian signed a five-season contract with the clubside.
This followed a transfer from Red Bull Salzburg that was reportedly worth 14 million euros ($15.5 million).
Okafor joined fellow arrivals Christian Pulisic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Tijjani Reijnders — who all have signed with Milan after former captain Paolo Maldini was let go as sporting director.
The 23-year-old Okafor is expected to back up Olivier Giroud at center forward.
He scored 34 goals in 110 appearances with Salzburg, winning four Austrian titles and three Austrian Cups.