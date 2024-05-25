Abuja editor abducted by policemen reunites with family 

The Publisher and Editor-in-Chief of a newspaper platform, Globalupfront Newspapers, Madu Onuorah, reunited with his family on Saturday.

A statement from the management of the newspaper, titled: “Abducted editor, Madu Onuorah returns home” revealed this.

It read: “Our Publisher and Editor-in-Chief, Mr Madu Onuorah, who was abducted by men of the Ebonyi State Police Command on Wednesday, May 22, 2024, returned home today at about 11 am.

“He rejoined his wife and children, who were relieved to see him back after the police humiliation and embarrassment of Wednesday.

“Mr Onuorah was released late Thursday, May 23, 2024, by the Enugu State Police, who were the ones that requested the Ebonyi Police to abduct him for them.

“He was released on bail by the obstinate and unwilling Enugu State Police Command after an unbearable local and international outcry.”

According to the statement, the management, after consulting with Onuorah and their lawyers, will determine their next steps.

This is how they thanked the general public for their support and solidarity.

It added: “The management of Globalupfront Newspapers, after a briefing from Mr Onuorah and due consultation with our lawyers, will decide the next line of action.

“Meanwhile, Mr Onuorah and the Management of Globalupfront Newspapers deeply appreciate the spontaneous and overwhelming solidarity shown in this condemnable abduction by the journalism and media family, friends and well-wishers, human rights and civil society groups, as well as the international community, against the attempt by the Enugu State Police Command to usurp the constitutional duty of the law courts by attempting to adjudicate on a case of alleged defamation.”

Onuorah was abducted from his residence in Lugbe, Abuja by policemen on Wednesday, released on Thursday night, and rejoined his family on Saturday.

Public outcry and pressure from his family and media organisations yielded the desired result as media personnel in recent times have become victims of abduction.

The Enugu State Police Command confirmed Onuorah’s arrest over an allegation of defamation by a Reverend Sister based in the United States of America.