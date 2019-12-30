Tammy Abraham and Chelsea have been locked in negotiations over a new contract for the in-form striker.

Abraham entered the season with the knowledge Frank Lampard would give him some opportunity to showcase his talents on the Premier League stage.

The sole striker role was up for grabs at the start of the season but Abraham soon made it his own with seven goals in the space of three games.

His impressive form in front of goal has continued throughout the campaign, with only Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Jamie Vardy managing more than Abraham’s tally of 12 in the league.

The 22-year-old has also put himself in strong contention to be part of the England squad for the 2020 European Championships having recently taken his total of international caps to four and scored his first Three Lions goal.

And Chelsea are now desperate to agree new teams with the forward to tie him up to a new long-term deal.

His current contract runs out in 2022 and earns £50,000-a-week, but The Athletic claim Abraham wants a bumper pay rise.

Callum Hudson-Odoi was recently rewarded with a huge deal worth £180,000 per week and it is reported Abraham wants similar terms agreed.

Chelsea however are said to be reluctant to stump up the cash, especially with the January transfer window soon opening.

The club were unable to sign any players in the summer due to the transfer ban, but that has been lifted for the mid-season window and a number of strikers are on their radar.