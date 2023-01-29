Abia PDP zones vacant governorship seat to Isiala Ngwa North LGA

Following the death of the Abia PDP gubernatorial candidate, Prof. Eleazar Uche Ikonne on January 25, 2022 and the subsequent directive by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to conduct a fresh primary within 14 days to replace him, members of the Abia PDP State Caucus met on Sunday and zoned the vacant guber seat to Isiala Ngwa North Local Government Area, the home LGA of the late Prof. Uche Ikonne.

The decision was taken after a meeting of the Abia PDP State Caucus whose membership is drawn from across the state including Abia North, Ikwuano/Umuahia, Ukwa East and Ukwa West Local Government areas.

Among those present at the meeting were the State Governor, Dr. Okezie Victor Ikpeazu, former governor of Abia State Senator Theodore A. Orji, the Speaker of the Abia State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Engr. Chinedum Enyinnaya Orji and the other two senatorial candidates of the PDP, namely Senator Mao Ohuabunwa and Col. Austin Akobundu respectively.

Also present at the meeting were the Statutory members of the Abia PDP State Caucus except one who sent in an apology for his absence.

The Party urged members to support the decision of the Party caucus and work towards a successful primary election coming up on February 4, 2023.

The party also called on members to remain vigilant and expect more information and briefings from the Publicity Department of the Abia PDP in due course.