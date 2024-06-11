Abia faults NLC over alleged directive to workers not to upload credentials

Abia State government has faulted a statement by the state chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC , allegedly directing civil and public servants in Ministries, Departments and Agencies ,MDAS ,as well as the 17 council areas not to partake in the online upload of credentials as instructed by the government.

It was gathered that the NLC had directed workers in the state not to comply with the state government’s order to upload their credentials online.

According to the Labour union, the directive will add to the pains of workers who had been subjected to various rounds of verifications.

Reacting to development, the state commissioner for Information and Culture, Prince Okey Kanu, explained that contrary to NLC’s views, the issue of upload of requisite credentials was necessitated by the government’s discovery of lack of requisite credentials in the files of some civil servants and public servants.

While addressing newsmen in Umuahia, the state capital, Kanu disclosed that the credentials upload is not another phase of verification exercise.

“The government discovered that some people don’t possess the right credentials and it was because some appointments were supposed to be made.

“The Governor asked that the files of workers be looked through and those who are qualified to take up those positions let their papers be brought forward.

“It was during that process that it was discovered that a lot of people didn’t have their credentials.

“The Abia NLC has not been fair to the state government which has been committed to improving the welfare of Abia workers,” he said.

The commissioner urged the Labour Union to retrace its steps as its action would not promote a healthy relationship between government and the state workforce.

He questioned why the NLC which has unhindered access to government could not get clarification before taking the matter to the media

“We believe that the NLC in Abia State has not been fair to this government, and this is a government that has been committed to addressing the welfare of Àbia Workers.

“This culture of rushing to the media to go and speak about the government or say things that are not quite ‘palatable is not a very good one.

“It is not one that would promote a good working relationship between the NLC and the state government.

“As an institution, the NLC has access to government, unimpeded access, and as such if there’s any issue or problem or some ideas that they need to provide, I still believe NLC has access to government to make their views known.

“The NLC going back to associate upload of credentials with verification, I don’t think it is the right thing to do,” Kanu stated.