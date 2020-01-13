The Aare-in-Council, the highest decision making organ of the 15th Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Abiodun Ige Gani Adams, at its quarterly meeting on Sunday gave comprehensive support for the South West Governors’ security initiative, AMOTEKUN.
A communiqué issued by the Council at the end of the meeting stated that contrary to fears in certain quarters, the outfit will complement the security architecture of the region, and the nation at large, as well as boost the security of lives and property in the land.
The Council dispelled insinuation that the South West Security Network is a military wing of the Oodua Peoples Congress, declaring that the long history of OPC vis-à-vis its contribution to regional security is not in doubt.
The OPC, the communiqué further stressed, will leverage on its rich experience to support any initiative that will help secure Yorubaland and make it a no-go area to career criminals and their tribes.
The meeting, presided over by the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, also announced the appointment of new members of the Aare-in-Council, 16 of them, and the constitution of an Advisory Council that would further strengthen the activities of the Aare Onakakanfo, chief among which is the preservation of the tradition, culture, general interest and culture of the Yorubas.
The new Chiefs and members of the Advisory Council are drawn from various spheres of life, including the academia, professions, clergy, media and business.
The new Chiefs include:
Chief Abiodun Adewale Kuku – Otun Balogun
Segun Sanni – Basorun
Chief Bolanle Kuku – Erelu
Otunba Obafemi Arowosola – Agbaoye
Dr. Gboyega Adejumo – Gbonka
Babajide Tanimowo – Atoloye
Esther Oyebola – Yeye Opeluwa
Chief Victor Mobolaji Adewale – Akingbayi
Alhaji Gani Oshidele Wahab – Tunaarese
Hon. Adegboyega Salvador-Adebayo – Otun Aare
Alhaji Fatai Adeshina – Opo-Akin
Fatai Adeshina – Yeye Opo Akin
Akinola Osuntokun – Ajagun-Nla
Chief Bolaji Thomas Jaji – Ikolaba
Hon. Mutiu Olakunle Okunola – Jagun
Bisi Tapere Wahab – Yeye Tunaarese
Members of the Advisory Council of the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland are:
Archbishop Ayo Ladigbolu -Chairman
Chief Bolaji Ayorinde (SAN)
Prof. Anthony Kila
Prof. Kemi Rotimi
Dr. Festus Adedayo
Alhaji Wasiu Abiola
Gboyega Solanke
Chief Ishola Fapounda
Sola Ebiseni
Wale Ojo-Lanre
Razaq Oladosu Buska
Richard Akinnola
Dipo Kehinde
Gabriel Akinadewo
Dotun Oladipo
Yinka Odumakin.
Iba Adams reiterated that the Aare Onakakanfo-in-Council is not a secret cult but a body with the mandate to promote and preserve Yoruba tradition, culture and heritage.
Equally important, Adams said, is that the body, from time to time, will continue to appraise matters affecting the Yoruba race and take definite stand in the best interest of the Yoruba, both at home and in the diaspora.