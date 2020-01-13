The Aare-in-Council, the highest decision making organ of the 15th Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Abiodun Ige Gani Adams, at its quarterly meeting on Sunday gave comprehensive support for the South West Governors’ security initiative, AMOTEKUN.

A communiqué issued by the Council at the end of the meeting stated that contrary to fears in certain quarters, the outfit will complement the security architecture of the region, and the nation at large, as well as boost the security of lives and property in the land.

The Council dispelled insinuation that the South West Security Network is a military wing of the Oodua Peoples Congress, declaring that the long history of OPC vis-à-vis its contribution to regional security is not in doubt.

The OPC, the communiqué further stressed, will leverage on its rich experience to support any initiative that will help secure Yorubaland and make it a no-go area to career criminals and their tribes.

The meeting, presided over by the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, also announced the appointment of new members of the Aare-in-Council, 16 of them, and the constitution of an Advisory Council that would further strengthen the activities of the Aare Onakakanfo, chief among which is the preservation of the tradition, culture, general interest and culture of the Yorubas.

The new Chiefs and members of the Advisory Council are drawn from various spheres of life, including the academia, professions, clergy, media and business.

The new Chiefs include:

Chief Abiodun Adewale Kuku – Otun Balogun

Segun Sanni – Basorun

Chief Bolanle Kuku – Erelu

Otunba Obafemi Arowosola – Agbaoye

Dr. Gboyega Adejumo – Gbonka

Babajide Tanimowo – Atoloye

Esther Oyebola – Yeye Opeluwa

Chief Victor Mobolaji Adewale – Akingbayi

Alhaji Gani Oshidele Wahab – Tunaarese

Hon. Adegboyega Salvador-Adebayo – Otun Aare

Alhaji Fatai Adeshina – Opo-Akin

Fatai Adeshina – Yeye Opo Akin

Akinola Osuntokun – Ajagun-Nla

Chief Bolaji Thomas Jaji – Ikolaba

Hon. Mutiu Olakunle Okunola – Jagun

Bisi Tapere Wahab – Yeye Tunaarese

Members of the Advisory Council of the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland are:

Archbishop Ayo Ladigbolu -Chairman

Chief Bolaji Ayorinde (SAN)

Prof. Anthony Kila

Prof. Kemi Rotimi

Dr. Festus Adedayo

Alhaji Wasiu Abiola

Gboyega Solanke

Chief Ishola Fapounda

Sola Ebiseni

Wale Ojo-Lanre

Razaq Oladosu Buska

Richard Akinnola

Dipo Kehinde

Gabriel Akinadewo

Dotun Oladipo

Yinka Odumakin.

Iba Adams reiterated that the Aare Onakakanfo-in-Council is not a secret cult but a body with the mandate to promote and preserve Yoruba tradition, culture and heritage.

Equally important, Adams said, is that the body, from time to time, will continue to appraise matters affecting the Yoruba race and take definite stand in the best interest of the Yoruba, both at home and in the diaspora.