9th AMVCA: Actors, filmmakers, content creators battle for nomination as entry portal closes by Paul Agada

The clock is counting down to the last minute of entry submission for the ninth edition of the biggest film and cinematography awards in Africa, the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA).

If you are a filmmaker, you have just today to stake a claim for recognition at the grandest stage in the continent by sending your work through the AMVCA admission portal which is set to close at 11:59pm.

If you have created a film project that aired in cinemas, television or online between December 1, 2021, and January 31, 2023, all you have to do is prepare a 5-minute-long show reel, not bigger than 300MB, to be submitted on the Africa Magic website. The website will allocate a unique reference number to each completed online submission.

All eyes will be on the Trailblazer award for fast-rising actors within the period under review. This award is a chance for an actor who had a breakthrough year in the film industry to hit a career milestone and announce his or her arrival to stakeholders and movie lovers.

The AMVCA spotlight is not just for filmmakers as content creators also get a chance to shine at the grand finale. After Sabinus won the first ever ‘Best Online Social Content Creator’ category in 2022, this year presents a golden opportunity for other content creators to follow in his footsteps by making history as the second winner of the prize.

So if you are a social media sensation and you have created rib-cracking content that appeal to a wide audience, do not hesitate to send your entry today!

While we cannot wait to see the nominees for each category unveiled in a matter of weeks, we want all filmmakers and content creators who had outstanding projects within the period under review to put their best foot forward before the admission portal closes permanently.

For more information, please visit www.africamagic.tv/AMVCA and follow all official handles of Africa Magic on Facebook and Instagram. The ninth edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards is brought to you by Africa Magic in association with MultiChoice.

Agada is a PR Specialist