889 suspected robbers, cultists arrested in Lagos in eight months – CP

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Hakeem Odumosu, says that the state command has arrested a total of 889 persons for armed robbery and cultism between January and August, 2021.

Odumosu disclosed this on Thursday while hosting the Assistant Inspector-General [AIG] Zone 2, AIG Johnson Kokumo, who was on a familiarisation visit to the Lagos State police command.

He said that 490 suspected armed robbers and 297 suspected cultists were arrested at different parts of the state during the period, and that no personnel of the command was killed within the same period.

Odumosu said that 173 assorted arms, 239 ammunition of various calibre were also recovered from the suspects.

He said 42 cars stolen by criminals were recovered within a few days of theft and were subsequently handed over to their owners.

The police boss said the command was embarking on the construction of 50-bed space to house some junior officers of the command, stressing that the command got resources from law-abiding and willing individuals, associations and stakeholders for the project.

He said the project became necessary in view of the accommodation problem faced by personnel in the command.

AIG Johnson Kokumo, who commended the CP, officers and men of the command for reducing crimes in the state, urging them to do more.

He, however, expressed worries over the traffic situation in Lagos, calling on the CP and his men to rise to carry out Operation Keep Traffic Moving’, stressing that slow traffic is also responsible for some robbery incidents in the state.

Kokumo urged the officers and men to rise early to check traffic build-up in their respective areas, stressing that Ogun and Lagos will have a joint patrol to tackle the robbery situation at their border towns, particularly on the long bridge of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

The AIG warned officers against corruption, indiscipline and civil matters, stressing that criminal cases were enough to engage the officers and men.

Kokumo also commended the Lagos state government for providing the logistics, and the state police command for the training and the 50-bedroom project for the junior officers.

He assured the CP that his request for logistics will be tabled before the Inspector-General of Police.