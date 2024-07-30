39-year-old man allegedly stabs four-year-old to death

An Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court, Ibadan, Oyo State on Monday remanded a 39-year-old man, Toluwase Oladeji, in a correctional facility for the alleged murder of a minor.

The accused, whose address was not provided, was charged with murder by the police before the Magistrates’ Court.

The Magistrate, Oluwabusayo Osho, did not take the plea of the suspect for want of jurisdiction.

She directed the police to return the case file to the Director of Public Prosecution for legal advice.

Osho adjourned the case until September 26, 2024 for mention.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Inspector Olalekan Adegbite, told the court that the suspect committed the offence on May 27, 2024 at about 6pm at Challenge area, Ibadan.

Adegbite said the defendant unlawfully caused the death of one four-year-old Tolu Ogunleye by stabbing him on the shoulder.

He said the offence contravened Section 319 of the Criminal Laws of Oyo State, 2000.

