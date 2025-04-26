Teenager, eight others remanded over alleged murder of seven-year-old girl

An Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court in Ibadan, Oyo State on Friday ordered the remand of nine accused persons, including a teenager, in a correctional facility over the alleged murder of a seven-year-old girl.

The defendants, charged with conspiracy, murder, and arson, are: 19-year-old Sunday Moses; Lukuman Aremu, 23; and Rasheed Abdulahi, 20.

Others are: Abioye Ojo, 21; Kazeem Olayiwola, 40; Oladipupo Abass, 34; Abdulrahnan Isiaka, 21; Lukman Awujoola, 23; and Adelowo Ojo (adult).

The Magistrate, Olasinmibo Sanusi-Zubair, did not take the plea of the defendants for want of jurisdiction.

She directed the police to return the case file to the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) for legal advice.

Sanusi-Zubari, therefore adjourned the case until May 20 for mention.

Also Read

Earlier, the prosecutor, Inspector Olagoke Adegbenro, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on April 16, 2025 at Ikoyi-Ile, Oyo State.

He alleged that the defendants unlawfully caused the death of seven-year-old Burirat Hamzat by stabbing her with a knife.

He said the defendants also unlawfully set fire to houses belonging to Muhammed Useni, Usman Abubakar, and Abdulahi Abubakar.

Adegbenro said the burnt houses were valued at N150 million.

He said the offences contravened Sections 516, 319 and 443 of the Criminal Laws of Oyo State, 2000.

Post Views: 6