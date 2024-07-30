Ogun: Police warn protesters against killing, destruction of property 

The Ogun State Police Command has warned the people of the state against engaging in killings, destruction of property, obstruction of traffic as well as inciting and hateful acts during the planned August 1 protest.

The command’s Spokesperson, Omolola Odutola, gave the warning in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria.

According to Odutola, any group, association or individual who decides to behave in an unlawful manner will be arrested.

The Superintendent of Police, who spoke in Ota area of Ogun State, said: “The police will not condone any form of violence within the state.

“Henceforth, we are sending warning to youths and the general public to refrain from destruction of property, killings, obstruction of traffic as well as inciting and hateful acts.”

Odutola assured that those who engage in peaceful protests will be provided with adequate security by the police.

She reiterated the police’s commitment to protecting lives and property during the protest.

