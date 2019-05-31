A student of the Lagos State Polytechnic, Joseph Mayowa, has died from drinking a poisonous chemical identified as sniper.

Mayowa, a part time student of the Department of Hospitality Management Technology, Ikorodu campus of the school, was said to have been found dead in the early hours of Friday.

According to a police fact sheet, the development was reported at about 5:30am at the Shagamu Road Police Station, Ikorodu.

Mayowa, 34, was said to have taken the sniper following a misunderstanding between him and his girlfriend, Bolaji Olokodana, 24, who is a graduate of the same Institution.

He was rushed to hospital by his neighbours following an alarm raised by his girlfriend, but eventually died.

In her statement, Olokodana told Police investigators that herself and the deceased dated for nine years.

She said the deceased is fond of beating her and that while she was with Mayowa in his room, they had a quarrel and he, as usual, resorted into physical violence.

She said she ran into the rest room and upon return she found him gasping for breath with an empty bottle of sniper beside him.

Homicide detectives from the State Criminal Investigation Department, Yaba have visited the scene at Eyita area, Ikorodu, with the corpse of Mayowa deposited at the General Hospital mortuary for autopsy, while the girlfriend was invited for questioning.

The spokesman of the Lagos State Police Command, Bala Elkana, said investigation is ongoing to determine whether it was actually a suicide case or murder.