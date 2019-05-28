President Muhammadu Buhari has vowed to shock those who call him “Baba Go Slow” in his second term.

Buhari said this during an interview aired on the Nigerian Television Authority on Monday night.

He said: “Those who call me ‘baba go slow’ will see whether I am slow or fast.

“It means I will persuade the police and the judiciary to be hard and where I uncover that they are not hard, I will find out who is responsible for the slowness in terms of command from the DPO (Divisional Police Officer) upwards.

“The IG (Inspector General of Police) cannot do it alone.

“He needs to depend on Commissioners who in turn depend on DPOs.”