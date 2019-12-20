The Attorney General of Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, has revealed that 22 former governors are currently under investigation for corruption.

Malami made this known when he addressed journalists in Abuja.

He said three former governors have been convicted for corruption under President Muhammadu Buhari.

The former governors are Joshua Dariye (Plateau), Jolly Nyame (Taraba) and Orji Kalu (Abia).

He said the Economic and Financial Crime Commission had convicted 1,636 persons for corruption related offences from 2015 to September 2019.

Malami said: “It might interest you to note that former state Governors and even serving senators are not spared.

“Currently, high profile personalities, including judicial officers and former governors, indicted for corruption have been prosecuted and many sentenced to jail.

“We have three former governors convicted and serving various jail terms for corruption related crimes while in office.

“Equally, 22 ex-governors are either under probe or on trail.”

Malami further said the anti-graft war is devoid of any sentiments and not targeted to particular persons or group as is often insinuated.

“It (the fight against corruption) is total, comprehensive and dispassionate devoid of any political or ethnic sentiments or inclination,” he said.