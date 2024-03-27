2024 Hajj: NAHCON makes clarification on fare, payment terms

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria has given further clarification on this year’s Hajj fare, affirming that the figure for the upcoming exercise is $5,692.25.

This was contained in a statement by the NAHCON Assistant Director, Public Affairs, Fatima Sanda Usara, on Tuesday.

Usara disclosed that the clarification was provided so as to ensure transparency and comfort for intending pilgrims.

She specified: “The cost of Hajj for the year 2024 in Dollars is set at $5,692.25. It is essential to note that on the day the initial press statement was issued, the exchange rate for the Nigerian Naira to the US Dollar stood at N1,474.62.

“However, due to the fluctuating nature of exchange rates, intending pilgrims are advised to pay the Hajj fare according to the prevailing dollar exchange rate on the day of payment. This flexibility is crucial to accommodate any changes in the exchange rate.”

Still, the Commission stressed that in the event of a change in the Dollar’s value at the time of final remittance into the Commission’s IBAN account, pilgrims will either receive a refund or the balance will be reconciled accordingly at the appropriate time.

Also Read

“NAHCON remains committed to ensuring a smooth and transparent process for all intending pilgrims and urges them to stay informed about any updates regarding the Hajj fare payment” Usara maintained.

Meanwhile, the Commission has urged the public to refer to its official sources for the most accurate and up-to-date information.

The Eagle Online reports that NAHCON has just announced over N1.9 million as an additional payment to the previous N4.5 million initially announced Hajj fare.