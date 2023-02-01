2023: UNIJOS organises town hall for Plateau’s governorship candidates

The University of Jos (UNIJOS) has organised a town hall for the governorship candidates of the various political parties in the state ahead of the forthcoming elections.

Speaking at the event Wednesday in Jos, Prof. Tanko Ishaya, the Vice Chancellor, said that the town hall was organised in conjunction with the Hausa Service of the Voice of America (VOA).

Ishaya said that the meeting was meant to create an avenue for the candidates to interact with members of the university community and by extension present their manifestoes to Plateau people.

He explained that the event was part of the university’s contribution toward having peaceful and credible elections in the state and the country at large.

“The university is the centre for any meaningful development in the society; a university is about the town and gown, not an isolated ivory tower.

“Organising an event like this is important for the development of Plateau and Nigeria as a whole.

“We are non-partisan and so what we are doing here today is purely an exercise to give the candidates an opportunity to tell Plateau what they have to offer if elected

“It will also provide opportunity for members of the university community and indeed Plateau citizens to probe the candidates and enable them to make a good choice,’ ‘he said.

Ishaya thanked the candidates for honouring the university’s invitation, adding that such move simply meant that they all meant well for the state.

The vice chancellor, however, advised the candidates to be peaceful and imbibe the spirit of sportsmanship as they go about their campaigns.

“Let me remind all of you that you are brothers and friends, you should remain friends and brothers during and after the elections,” he advised.

Dr Nentawe Yilwatda of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Barr. Caleb Mutfwang of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Luka Pampe of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) attended the town hall

Others candidates present at the event included Sam Abashe of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Solomon Chendan of the African Democratic Party (ADP) and Ponyah Ibrahim of the Social Democratic Party (SDP).