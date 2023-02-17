2023: Supreme Court declares Lawal Usman rightful candidate for PDP Kaduna Central 

The Supreme Court has declared Lawal Usman as the rightful candidate of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the forthcoming Kaduna Central Senatorial District election.

A five-man panel of Justices, presided over by Inyang Okoro, heard the appeal.

In the lead judgment prepared by Justice Helen Ogunwumiji, and read by Justice Emma Agim, the apex court unanimously dismissed the appeal for want in merit.

“The appeal lacks merit and accordingly dismissed, decision of the National Working Committee is correct and cannot be faulted”, Agim stated.

NAN reports that the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja, had on December19, 2022, reinstated Usman as the candidate of PDP, following his removal by a Federal High Court sitting in Kaduna, which had nullified the primary election for Kaduna Central Senatorial District.

“After nullifying the primary election, the trial court ordered a re-run, which Lawal Usman won, and his name subsequently published by the INEC, as the PDP Kaduna Central Senatorial Candidate.

“But Lawal Usman’s victory was challenged in court by one Usman Ibrahim who came second in the primary election held on May 23, 2022.

The judge, Justice Mohammed Umar, held that the claims of the plaintiff (Ibrahim) were substantial likewise the decision by INEC and the National Working Committee of the PDP’s earlier decision for a fresh primary, which did not hold, hence claims by the defendants were declared null and void.

Not satisfied with the judgment of the Federal High court, Adamu headed to the appellate court.

In the lead judgment, Justice Peter Affen held that the Kaduna High Court lacked the jurisdiction to inquire into the internal affairs of the PDP.

Consequently, the appeal was upheld and judgment of the trial court was set aside. NAN