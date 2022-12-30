2023 Presidency: ZLP declares controversy about Osuntokun’s LP appointment is baseless

The opposition Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) said the controversy that trailed the appointment of Akin Osuntokun as the Director General DG of Peter Obi Campaign Organization is uncalled for.

The party’s National Chairman/Presidential candidate, Chief Dan Nwanyanwu stated this in a press release he personally signed Thursday.

Giving reason for his position, Nwanyanwu narrated: “Akin Osuntokun resigned from the Zenith LABOUR Party since August 2022 and therefore no longer a member of our Party.

“Prior to his resignation from ZLP, he held the ticket as a Senatorial candidate in Ekiti State. As at the time of his resignation, we could not replace him because the window allowed by the Electoral Act for substitution had elapsed.

“We hold no grudges because it is his fundamental right to associate and exit from any organization”.

ZLP Chair wished Osuntokun well in his new found greener pasture, hoping that the clarification will put to rest, the barrage of inquiries so far received on the matter.