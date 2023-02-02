2023 polls: OPC speaks on endorsement of candidates

The Oodua People’s Congress has said the Yoruba socio-cultural organisation has not endorsed any of the candidates for the 2023 polls.

The spokesman of the OPC, Yinka Oguntimehin, made this known in a statement he issued on Thursday in Lagos.

Speaking against the backdrop of the news making the rounds that a candidate of one of the political parties had hired the services of the OPC to kill all Igbos residents in Lagos if he loses out in this month’s elections, Oguntimehin said nobody can use the group to thwart the election and also cause crisis before or after the polls.

He said the group had never endorsed any of the candidates, insisting that it remains focused on regionalism, where each of the region is allowed to develop at its own pace.

The publicity scribe added that the OPC under the leadership of the Aareonakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Abiodun Ige Adams, is focused on strengthening the security of the South West region and also promote the cultural identity of Yoruba race across the world.

He stressed further that the group’s position on regionalism still stands, insisting that nobody, no matter how powerful, can use the OPC to kill or deny Nigerians from exercising their civic responsibilities.

He said: “This is a critical time in the history of Nigeria, however, we are watching events as they unfold.

“But it is very important to say that the OPC under the leadership of the Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land has gone beyond being used as tools for political gains.

“We are a group of law-abiding citizens.

“Our position as an organization is to seek regionalism, strengthen the security situation in the South West and also promote the cultural identity of our Yoruba race.

“We want Nigeria to be restructured to regions, where each of the regions will develop at their own pace.

“We have our figures and data as an organization that spread across the country, but I want to assure everybody that OPC will continue to protect the interest of Yoruba race without fear or favour and all our activities are strictly tailored towards achieving the best for Yoruba land.

“OPC will not be used as a cannon fodder for politicians who are desperately ready to upturn the people’s wishes.”