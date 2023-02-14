2023: NYSC charges corps members to adhere to Electoral Act

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has charged corps members, who would serve as ad hoc personnel during the 2023 General Elections, to ensure adherence to the guidelines contained in the Electoral Act.

The Director-General of NYSC, Brig.-Gen.Yushau Ahmed, gave the charge during the closing ceremony of the 2023 Batch A Stream 1 orientation course, at the NYSC permanent orientation camp, Umunna, Bende Local Government, Abia on Tuesday.

Ahmed, who was represented by the new State NYSC Coordinator, Abia, Ufuoma Dick-Iruenabere, equally urged the corps members to remain neutral throughout the exercise.

He assured that NYSC had secured the commitment of the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC and security agencies regarding their welfare and safety before, during and after the elections.

The NYSC boss enjoined the corps members to take a cue from their predecessors by performing the election duties with high sense of responsibility.

“It will interest you to know that the performance of your predecessors contributed to the credibility of the previous elections, and earned NYSC accolades from both local and foreign observers,” he said.

He urged them to keep with the objectives of the scheme and integrate into their host communities, while also appreciating and respecting their cultures.

According to him, you must desist from meddling in their local politics.

Ahmed further enjoined the corps members to undertake personal and group Community Development Service Projects that would help to uplift the living standard of their host communities.

He encouraged them to build on the skills acquired under the NYSC Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme, by availing themselves of opportunities for post-camp training.

“On our part, we will continue to liaise with financial institutions and other stakeholders with a view to providing start-up loans to enable you actualise your business dreams,” he said.

A total of 1,216 corps members, comprising 574 males and 642 females participated in the orientation exercise.