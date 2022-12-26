2023: My plans for Ijaw nation — Oborevwori

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party for the 2023 elections in Delta State, Sheriff Oborevwori, has vowed to develop Ijaw area of the state in an unprecedented way if elected.

He made the promise shortly after the Ijaw nation adopted him as their sole governorship candidate for the election.

The PDP gubernatorial candidate said he was humbled by the overwhelming endorsement, adding that the Ijaw nation was the first to adopt him in the race to Government House, Asaba.

He reiterated that they would not be left out in his M.O.R.E agenda.

He said: “My M.O.R.E agenda stands for Meaningful development; Opportunities for all; Realistic reforms; and Enhanced peace and security.

“I am pan-Delta and a unifier, positioned to do more for Deltans if elected governor.

“I promise to give Warri a new face because Warri is a city that played host to the Urhobos, Ijaws, Itsekiris and some other tribes.”

Oborevwori commended the 12 traditional rulers of Delta Ijaw extraction for their support and prayers, just as he lauded elders and political leaders of Ijaw nation for the fantastic organisation of the programme, which he said witnessed the who-is-who in Ijaw politics.

Ijaw nation had at a ceremony held at the residence of former Minister of Police Affairs, Alaowei Broderick Bozimo, in Effurun, unanimously endorsed Oborevwori as its sole gubernatorial candidate for the governorship election in Deta State.

Unveiling Oborevwori, who is also the Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Chairman of the ceremony, Chief Peter Yerindideke Biakpara, said the decision was taken “because we know that the Ijaw agenda, which some of us agitated for through some Ijaw aspirants, would be achieved through supporting Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori as our sole candidate for the 2023 governorship election.

“After the meeting, committees were setup to reconcile some aggrieved persons and to also unveil Rt. Hon. Sheriff Francis Orohwedor Oborevwori as the sole candidate of Ijaw nation.

“Thereafter the unveiling committee, elders and political leaders of the Ijaw Nation in Delta State, on Thursday 22 December, 2022 paid a consultation visit to all the traditional rulers of Ijaw extraction in the state to inform and appeal to them for blessings to vote for all PDP candidates.

“The candidates include Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa for President and Vice President respectively; Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori and Sir Monday Onyeme for Governor and Deputy Governor respectively; Hon. Michael Diden for Senate, Delta South Senatorial District; Rt. Hon. Nicholas Mutu for House of Representatives, Bomadi/Patani Federal Constituency; Rt. Hon. Julius Pondi for House of Representatives, Burutu Federal Constituency; and the five PDP House of Assembly Candidates of Ijaw extraction.”

In response, HRM Joseph Timiyan, Ebenanaowei of Ogulagha Kingdom and Chairman, Delta Ijaw Traditional Rulers Forum, who spoke on behalf of the monarchs, prayed for the elders and political leaders of the Ijaw nation to succeed in all their endeavours.

Speaking in the same vein, Hon. Dagidi Andaye said they were resolute in their decision to deliver all PDP candidates in the forthcoming general elections.

Representatives of the Ijaw nation in Delta State who also spoke during the ceremony: Chief Frank Omare, Warri South West; Rt. Hon. Basil Ganagana, Patani; David Ekereokosu, Bomadi; Benedict Dede Ekpese, Burutu; and Hon. Dio Tanga, Warri North, promised on behalf of the Ijaw nation in Delta State to work for the victory of all PDP candidates in the state.

The ceremony was attended by Rt. Hon. Julius Pondi, PDP House of Representativescandidate, Burutu Federal Constituency; Chief Julius Takeme, PDP Chairman, Delta South; Chief Bare Etolor, Chairman, Delta Izon Okosu-Otu; Hon. Asupa Forteta, PDP House of Assembly candidate, Burutu Constituency I; Engr. Emmanuel Sinebe, PDP House Assembly Candidate, Patani Constituency; Hon. Emomotimi Guwor, PDP House of Assembly Candidate, Warri South West Constituency; Hon. Pullah Ekpotuayerin, Member, Delta State House of Assembly, Burutu II Constituency; Chief Daniel Yingi, Special Adviser to the Governor; Chief Vero Tangbowei; Chief Boro Opudu; Paul Bebenimibo, Commissioner, DESOPADEC; Chief M. Tiemo; and Chief Isa Clark, SSA to the Governor.

On the entourage of Oborevwori were Senator Emmanuel Aguariavwodo; Hon. Solomon Ighrakpata, Deputy Chief Whip, Delta State House of Assembly; AVM Frank Ajobena; Hon. Matthew Poko Opuoru and a host of others.





