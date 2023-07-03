2023 Hajj: 13 Nigerian pilgrims dead + Where they died, states of origin

Thirteen Nigerian pilgrims died during the just concluded holy pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia.

The Head of Medical Mission, National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, Dr. Usman Galadima, confirmed the figure on Sunday.

He spoke at the post Arafah meeting held in Makkah.

According to Dr. Galadima, seven of the Nigerian pilgrims died before the commencement of hajj rites.

He added that four of the pilgrims died in Arafat and two pilgrims died in Mina.

The Head of the Medical Mission stated further that three of the victims were from private tour operators.

According to Dr. Galadima, while Kaduna and Osun States lost two pilgrims each, FCT, Lagos, Plateau,Borno, Yobe and Benue States lost one pilgrim each.

Speaking with journalists, Dr. Galadima said: “We lost seven Nigerian pilgrims before hajj rites commenced.

“Within the five days of hajj, we lost six.

“Most of them lost their lives at Arafat.

“Many went to Jabal at-Rahmah (Mount Arafat) and were exposed to direct sunlight and developed heatstroke and collapsed.

“Attempts to resuscitate them failed.

“May Allah forgive their shortcomings and grant them aljanah firdaos, aameen.”

It would be recalled that over two million pilgrims from 160 countries participated in this year’s hajj.

Ninety-five thousand of the pilgrims were from Nigeria.

Holy pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia is the fifth and last pillar of Islam.

It is mandatory for every muslim who is physically and financially fit to go on hajj at least once in his or her lifetime.

Besides, the pilgrims must ensure that there will be safety of lives and property in the course of the journey before embarking on it.