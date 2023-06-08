2023 Democracy Day: FG declares public holiday

The Federal Government FG has declared a public holiday in commemoration of the 2023 Democracy Day celebration.

This announcement is contained in a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Dr Oluwatoyin Akinlade, Thursday in Abuja, disclosing that Monday 12 has been declared as work free day.

Akinlade who made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government, congratulated all Nigerians on the occasion.

She said that Nigeria’s democratic journey had, like in many other climes, encountered both stormy and smooth sails, but the ship of state, its institutions and most importantly, Nigerians had remained steadfast on the tenets of democratic governance.

“On this memorable occasion therefore, Nigerians and friends of Nigeria are invited to appreciate the progress that has been made to celebrate the milestones covered and look forward to a better future for the country’s democracy,” she said.

She wished all Nigerians a happy democracy day celebration.