2023: Church goes quiet as Bishop prays: May your children have the character of who you vote for + Video

Bishop Samuel 1 Olumakinde Alawode of the Maranatha Lord Cometh Ministries, Ibadan, Oyo State left his congregation speechless after he prayed that their children will have the character of the person they intend to vote for in the 2023 elections.

According to the highly revered Bishop, the society produces leaders who are their true representation.

While preaching, the Bishop asked his members to raise their hands if they already know the candidate they will be voting for.

Alawode said: “That man you want to vote for, may your children have his character and destiny.

“That man that you are rooting for, shouting on Facebook and shouting about, may your great grandchildren behave like him.”

The congregants, who had been raising their hands to the initial questions by the Bishop refused to say Amen to his payer.

The prayer caused a loud noise in the church, with members refusing to accept it by saying: “Amen”

The clergyman prayed the prayer again and urged the members to say: “Amen,” but they refused.

Some members were seen smiling and dramatically waving their hands across their heads as a way of forbidding and rejecting the prayer.

The clergyman then told his members to go and think because if they don’t want a leader that their children will look like, why should they vote for the person in the first place.

Alawode stated that he said the prayer so that his members will take the elections seriously and not vote for a person that their heart will not tell them is picture of the nation’s future.

He added that if they vote for the wrong candidate, they will be bringing a curse upon their children.