2023: Bassa community drums support for APC candidate, Ododo

The Bassa community of Kogi has expressed support for the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Alh. Usman Ododo.

The community’s traditional ruler, Alh. Idris Yusuf, made this known in Lokoja on Wednesday while thanking Gov. Yahaya Bello, for appointing one of their sons, Danlami Musa, as a Senior Special Assistant.

Musa was recently named as the Senior Special Assistant to the governor on Cultural Integration for Lokoja/Koton Karfe Federal Constituency.

Yusuf said that with such an honour done to their community, they would support Bello and Ododo for victory in the Nov. 11 governorship election in the state.

He described the governor as a man of his words, who believed in the unity of the state.

“Bello has successfully kept the entire state together without any form of crisis and he has just proven that by appointing one of our sons as a Senior Special Assistant on Cultural Integration for Lokoja/Koto federal constituency.”

“We’re assuring you of our unwavering support for the ruling APC and its candidate in the forthcoming gubernatorial election.

“This is because we want to reciprocate the governor’s gesture by voting massively for APC at the poll, ” he said.

Responding, Musa thanked Bello for finding him worthy of the appointment and pledged his loyalty to the Ododo/Oyinbo project.

The new appointee said that Bassa community would be a ”harvest field” for APC to gather votes for its governorship candidate, Ododo during the forthcoming poll.

“Having Abubakar Bashir Gegu as our leader makes it easier for us to win and deliver for Ododo.”

“I will work with Team APC to deliver all the 12 Bassa Kwomu polling units in Kogi local government area and all other Bassa speaking parts of the state,” he added.